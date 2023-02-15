Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Arista Networks Inc. [ANET]. What else is Wall St. saying

Arista Networks Inc. [NYSE: ANET] jumped around 5.46 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $141.46 at the close of the session, up 4.01%. The company report on February 13, 2023 that Arista Networks, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Financial Results.

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET), an industry leader in data-driven, client to cloud networking for large data center, campus and routing environments, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2022.

“Arista continues to help our customers deliver innovative network transformation platforms for data-driven cloud networking. Despite having to navigate industry wide supply chain challenges, FY22 was a year of record performance exceeding expectations in growth, revenue and profitability,” stated Jayshree Ullal, President and CEO of Arista Networks.

Arista Networks Inc. stock is now 16.57% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ANET Stock saw the intraday high of $144.37 and lowest of $130.08 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 143.57, which means current price is +31.51% above from all time high which was touched on 02/14/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, ANET reached a trading volume of 7482167 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Arista Networks Inc. [ANET]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANET shares is $158.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANET stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Arista Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $105 to $150. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Arista Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $185 to $110, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on ANET stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arista Networks Inc. is set at 4.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for ANET in the course of the last twelve months was 69.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.00.

How has ANET stock performed recently?

Arista Networks Inc. [ANET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.86. With this latest performance, ANET shares gained by 23.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.51 for Arista Networks Inc. [ANET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 124.26, while it was recorded at 136.74 for the last single week of trading, and 116.09 for the last 200 days.

Arista Networks Inc. [ANET]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arista Networks Inc. [ANET] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.37 and a Gross Margin at +63.80. Arista Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.52.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.06.

Arista Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Earnings analysis for Arista Networks Inc. [ANET]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arista Networks Inc. go to 25.21%.

Insider trade positions for Arista Networks Inc. [ANET]

There are presently around $30,714 million, or 67.90% of ANET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,025,757, which is approximately 1.957% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,362,398 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.6 billion in ANET stocks shares; and FIRST REPUBLIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $1.75 billion in ANET stock with ownership of nearly 2389.287% of the company’s market capitalization.

451 institutional holders increased their position in Arista Networks Inc. [NYSE:ANET] by around 32,723,453 shares. Additionally, 339 investors decreased positions by around 15,919,260 shares, while 122 investors held positions by with 168,478,690 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 217,121,403 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANET stock had 145 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,297,840 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 520,662 shares during the same period.