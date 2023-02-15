Wall Street Analyst Initiated Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Zoetis Inc. [NYSE: ZTS] price surged by 5.37 percent to reach at $8.76. The company report on February 14, 2023 that Zoetis Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

For Fourth Quarter 2022, Zoetis Reports Revenue of $2.0 Billion, Growing 4%, and Net Income of $461 Million, or $0.99 per Diluted Share, on a Reported Basis.

Delivers 9% Operational Growth in Revenue and 27% Operational Growth in Adjusted Net Income for Fourth Quarter 2022.

A sum of 3532185 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.24M shares. Zoetis Inc. shares reached a high of $176.66 and dropped to a low of $168.94 until finishing in the latest session at $171.90.

The one-year ZTS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.83. The average equity rating for ZTS stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZTS shares is $211.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Zoetis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Zoetis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $264, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on ZTS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zoetis Inc. is set at 4.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZTS in the course of the last twelve months was 117.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

ZTS Stock Performance Analysis:

Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.82. With this latest performance, ZTS shares gained by 6.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.25 for Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 156.21, while it was recorded at 163.25 for the last single week of trading, and 160.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zoetis Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.05 and a Gross Margin at +68.31. Zoetis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 49.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.81.

Zoetis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

ZTS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zoetis Inc. go to 10.85%.

Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $73,979 million, or 94.50% of ZTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZTS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 40,083,985, which is approximately -2.718% of the company’s market cap and around 0.26% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 36,850,763 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.33 billion in ZTS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.42 billion in ZTS stock with ownership of nearly 0.332% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zoetis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 678 institutional holders increased their position in Zoetis Inc. [NYSE:ZTS] by around 25,563,458 shares. Additionally, 769 investors decreased positions by around 24,316,003 shares, while 207 investors held positions by with 380,479,997 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 430,359,458 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZTS stock had 144 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,811,236 shares, while 127 institutional investors sold positions of 1,847,054 shares during the same period.