Wall Street Analyst Initiated Recruiter.com Group Inc. [RCRT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Recruiter.com Group Inc. [NASDAQ: RCRT] price surged by 11.35 percent to reach at $0.05. The company report on February 14, 2023 that Recruiter.com Unveils Groundbreaking ChatGPT Course and Innovative Upskilling Platform.

Empowering Talent Acquisition Professionals with AI-Driven Recruitment Techniques.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW), a leading provider of on-demand recruiting solutions is proud to announce the launch of its latest offering – the trailblazing course, “Recruiting with ChatGPT.” This innovative course (offered for $199) empowers talent acquisition professionals with cutting-edge techniques for maximizing the use of artificial intelligence in their recruitment.

A sum of 8568317 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 480.88K shares. Recruiter.com Group Inc. shares reached a high of $0.67 and dropped to a low of $0.39 until finishing in the latest session at $0.45.

The one-year RCRT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 77.5. The average equity rating for RCRT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Recruiter.com Group Inc. [RCRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCRT shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Recruiter.com Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Recruiter.com Group Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70.

RCRT Stock Performance Analysis:

Recruiter.com Group Inc. [RCRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -38.14. With this latest performance, RCRT shares gained by 1.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.65 for Recruiter.com Group Inc. [RCRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4597, while it was recorded at 0.4809 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9211 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Recruiter.com Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Recruiter.com Group Inc. [RCRT] shares currently have an operating margin of -64.98 and a Gross Margin at +20.44. Recruiter.com Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -73.63.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -657.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -102.10.

Recruiter.com Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. [RCRT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 11.60% of RCRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 123,854, which is approximately -16.928% of the company’s market cap and around 29.69% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 66,208 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29000.0 in RCRT stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $23000.0 in RCRT stock with ownership of nearly -29.649% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Recruiter.com Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Recruiter.com Group Inc. [NASDAQ:RCRT] by around 15,794 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 524,504 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 251,177 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 289,121 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCRT stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,033 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 413,839 shares during the same period.