Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]. What else is Wall St. saying

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [NASDAQ: CTSH] price surged by 1.66 percent to reach at $1.11. The company report on February 13, 2023 that Cognizant Names Nella Domenici to Board of Directors.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Domenici brings strong expertise in strategic finance, corporate strategy and M&A.

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) today announced the appointment of Nella Domenici to its Board of Directors (the “Board”) as an independent director, effective February 21, 2023. Upon the commencement of Ms. Domenici’s term, which will begin concurrently with the previously announced appointment of Eric Branderiz, Cognizant’s Board will expand to 13 members, 12 of whom are independent.

A sum of 5427949 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.74M shares. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation shares reached a high of $68.01 and dropped to a low of $66.40 until finishing in the latest session at $67.83.

The one-year CTSH stock forecast points to a potential downside of -4.19. The average equity rating for CTSH stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTSH shares is $65.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTSH stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $70 to $60, while MoffettNathanson kept a Underperform rating on CTSH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is set at 1.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTSH in the course of the last twelve months was 19.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

CTSH Stock Performance Analysis:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.50. With this latest performance, CTSH shares gained by 4.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.82 for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.44, while it was recorded at 67.00 for the last single week of trading, and 64.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.28 and a Gross Margin at +33.00. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.79.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.83.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

CTSH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation go to 5.50%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $31,254 million, or 93.50% of CTSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTSH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 57,701,686, which is approximately 4.978% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 43,718,446 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.97 billion in CTSH stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $1.64 billion in CTSH stock with ownership of nearly -12.533% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 383 institutional holders increased their position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [NASDAQ:CTSH] by around 36,719,134 shares. Additionally, 464 investors decreased positions by around 39,109,645 shares, while 133 investors held positions by with 384,947,007 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 460,775,786 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTSH stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,672,844 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 4,794,883 shares during the same period.