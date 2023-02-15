Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [NYSE: OWL] closed the trading session at $13.35 on 02/14/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.855, while the highest price level was $13.44. The company report on February 13, 2023 that Blue Owl Capital Inc. Fourth Quarter 2022 Results.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (“Blue Owl”) (NYSE:OWL) today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022.

“Blue Owl’s first full year as a public company was characterized by robust and resilient growth through a period of significant market volatility and shifting economic conditions – a testament to the stability of permanent capital and management fee driven earnings,” said Doug Ostrover, CEO of Blue Owl. “And we have continued to see robust demand for the products we offer as we expand our institutional and wealth platforms and focus on differentiated strategies focused on income generation, principal preservation, and inflation mitigation.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 25.94 percent and weekly performance of 0.07 percent. The stock has been moved at 2.93 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.84 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.33 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.35M shares, OWL reached to a volume of 5130447 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OWL shares is $15.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OWL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Blue Owl Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Blue Owl Capital Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on OWL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Owl Capital Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for OWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for OWL in the course of the last twelve months was 47.93.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.07. With this latest performance, OWL shares gained by 7.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.25 for Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.73, while it was recorded at 13.13 for the last single week of trading, and 11.18 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] shares currently have an operating margin of -100.12 and a Gross Margin at +85.86. Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.66.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.81.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blue Owl Capital Inc. go to 35.06%.

There are presently around $5,621 million, or 93.80% of OWL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OWL stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 53,934,631, which is approximately 2.211% of the company’s market cap and around 2.38% of the total institutional ownership; ICONIQ CAPITAL, LLC, holding 50,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $667.5 million in OWL stocks shares; and BLUE POOL MANAGEMENT LTD., currently with $549.45 million in OWL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blue Owl Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. [NYSE:OWL] by around 26,235,010 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 19,902,203 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 374,907,002 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 421,044,215 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OWL stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,340,072 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 9,951,403 shares during the same period.