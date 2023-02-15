Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] is 2.32% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Uranium Energy Corp. [AMEX: UEC] surged by $0.06 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $4.02 during the day while it closed the day at $3.97. The company report on January 25, 2023 that Uranium Energy Corp Receives $17.85 Million from the U.S. Department of Energy for Supplying 300,000 lbs. U3O8 at $59.50/lb. to the Strategic Uranium Reserve Program.

NYSE American: UEC.

Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC) (the “Company” or “UEC”) is pleased to announce it has received $17.85 million from the U.S. Department of Energy (“DOE”) for supplying 300,000 pounds of U.S. origin uranium concentrates at $59.50/lb. to the DOE – National Nuclear Security Administration (“NNSA”) under the contract awarded to the Company announced on December 20, 2022. The award was in response to the NNSA’s Request for Proposals to establish its strategic national Uranium Reserve program. Please see the Company’s press release dated December 20, 2022 for further details on the Uranium Reserve program.

Uranium Energy Corp. stock has also gained 2.06% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UEC stock has declined by -2.46% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -3.87% and gained 2.32% year-on date.

The market cap for UEC stock reached $1.45 billion, with 369.80 million shares outstanding and 363.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.92M shares, UEC reached a trading volume of 6187439 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UEC shares is $6.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UEC stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Uranium Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Uranium Energy Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.50, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Speculative Buy rating on UEC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uranium Energy Corp. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for UEC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.29.

Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.06. With this latest performance, UEC shares gained by 0.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.71 for Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.75, while it was recorded at 3.93 for the last single week of trading, and 3.80 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.62 and a Gross Margin at -18.31. Uranium Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.68.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.01.

Uranium Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

There are presently around $674 million, or 46.10% of UEC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UEC stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 32,513,706, which is approximately 52.757% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,050,662 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $95.48 million in UEC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $83.41 million in UEC stock with ownership of nearly 12.415% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uranium Energy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in Uranium Energy Corp. [AMEX:UEC] by around 26,007,171 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 4,408,495 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 139,481,036 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 169,896,702 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UEC stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,452,275 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 987,637 shares during the same period.