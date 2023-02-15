UiPath Inc. [PATH] gain 26.44% so far this year. What now?

UiPath Inc. [NYSE: PATH] surged by $0.67 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $16.155 during the day while it closed the day at $16.07. The company report on February 7, 2023 that UiPath Honored Again for Delivering World-Class Customer Service.

For third year in a row, UiPath receives the Customer Relationship Management Institute’s prestigious NorthFace ScoreBoard Service Award℠ for superior customer service.

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced that it has received the 2022 NorthFace ScoreBoard Service Award℠ (NFSB) from the Customer Relationship Management Institute (CRMI) LLC in recognition of achieving excellence in customer service and support for the UiPath Business Automation Platform. This marks the third consecutive year that UiPath has been honored with this recognition, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to building profitable, long-term customer loyalty by continuously exceeding customer expectations.

UiPath Inc. stock has also loss -4.46% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PATH stock has inclined by 27.84% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -22.81% and gained 26.44% year-on date.

The market cap for PATH stock reached $9.33 billion, with 550.16 million shares outstanding and 415.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.06M shares, PATH reached a trading volume of 4572290 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about UiPath Inc. [PATH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PATH shares is $17.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PATH stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for UiPath Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $17 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2022, representing the official price target for UiPath Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $32 to $15, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on PATH stock. On September 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PATH shares from 40 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UiPath Inc. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for PATH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.89.

PATH stock trade performance evaluation

UiPath Inc. [PATH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.46. With this latest performance, PATH shares gained by 16.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PATH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.55 for UiPath Inc. [PATH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.84, while it was recorded at 15.71 for the last single week of trading, and 15.60 for the last 200 days.

UiPath Inc. [PATH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

UiPath Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for UiPath Inc. [PATH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PATH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UiPath Inc. go to 31.68%.

UiPath Inc. [PATH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,045 million, or 63.80% of PATH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PATH stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 44,054,842, which is approximately -4.403% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,925,944 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $464.84 million in PATH stocks shares; and SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $438.61 million in PATH stock with ownership of nearly -6.506% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UiPath Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 183 institutional holders increased their position in UiPath Inc. [NYSE:PATH] by around 30,574,783 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 30,299,215 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 253,042,976 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 313,916,974 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PATH stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,507,698 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 9,821,200 shares during the same period.