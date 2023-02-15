Tripadvisor Inc. [TRIP] Revenue clocked in at $1.38 billion, up 39.77% YTD: What’s Next?

Tripadvisor Inc. [NASDAQ: TRIP] jumped around 0.71 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $25.13 at the close of the session, up 2.91%. The company report on February 14, 2023 that Tripadvisor, Inc. Earnings Press Release Available on Company’s Investor Relations Site.

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) issued its fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings press release and management’s prepared remarks, which are available now at ir.tripadvisor.com. These documents are also available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. As announced previously, the company will host a conference call tomorrow, Wednesday, February 15, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results. The live webcast and replay will be available to the public at ir.tripadvisor.com/events-and-presentations. Replays of the webcast will be accessible for at least three months following the conference call.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.10M shares, TRIP reached a trading volume of 3366150 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tripadvisor Inc. [TRIP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRIP shares is $25.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRIP stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Tripadvisor Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Tripadvisor Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $39 to $30, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on TRIP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tripadvisor Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRIP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRIP in the course of the last twelve months was 8.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

How has TRIP stock performed recently?

Tripadvisor Inc. [TRIP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.97. With this latest performance, TRIP shares gained by 17.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRIP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.44 for Tripadvisor Inc. [TRIP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.77, while it was recorded at 24.80 for the last single week of trading, and 21.97 for the last 200 days.

Tripadvisor Inc. [TRIP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Tripadvisor Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Insider trade positions for Tripadvisor Inc. [TRIP]

There are presently around $2,637 million, or 86.20% of TRIP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRIP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,740,789, which is approximately 4.569% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,384,534 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $235.83 million in TRIP stocks shares; and PAR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $213.6 million in TRIP stock with ownership of nearly -5.629% of the company’s market capitalization.

142 institutional holders increased their position in Tripadvisor Inc. [NASDAQ:TRIP] by around 13,403,941 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 15,270,448 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 76,270,108 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,944,497 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRIP stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,656,925 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 4,446,159 shares during the same period.