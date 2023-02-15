Titan Medical Inc. [TMDI] stock Initiated by Oppenheimer analyst, price target now $4

Titan Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: TMDI] traded at a low on 02/14/23, posting a -29.21 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.13. The company report on February 14, 2023 that Titan Medical Announces Executive Leadership Updates and Receipt of Nasdaq Notification Regarding Audit Committee Requirements.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6733118 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Titan Medical Inc. stands at 41.49% while the volatility over the past one month is 16.66%.

The market cap for TMDI stock reached $15.05 million, with 111.89 million shares outstanding and 111.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 901.10K shares, TMDI reached a trading volume of 6733118 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Titan Medical Inc. [TMDI]?

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Titan Medical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Jaffray raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on May 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Titan Medical Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Titan Medical Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMDI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17.

How has TMDI stock performed recently?

Titan Medical Inc. [TMDI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -84.54. With this latest performance, TMDI shares dropped by -85.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMDI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.16 for Titan Medical Inc. [TMDI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7501, while it was recorded at 0.2234 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5541 for the last 200 days.

Titan Medical Inc. [TMDI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Titan Medical Inc. [TMDI] shares currently have an operating margin of -154.22. Titan Medical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -73.95.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -138.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.15.

Insider trade positions for Titan Medical Inc. [TMDI]

There are presently around $1 million, or 4.12% of TMDI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMDI stocks are: ESSEX LLC with ownership of 2,857,640, which is approximately 20.87% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; KINGSBURY CAPITAL INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC, holding 224,288 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30000.0 in TMDI stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $27000.0 in TMDI stock with ownership of nearly -4.173% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Titan Medical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Titan Medical Inc. [NASDAQ:TMDI] by around 973,026 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 190,671 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 3,418,583 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,582,280 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMDI stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 257,760 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 87,307 shares during the same period.