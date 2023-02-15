The Home Depot Inc. [HD] Revenue clocked in at $157.29 billion, up 0.81% YTD: What’s Next?

The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE: HD] slipped around -5.1 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $318.43 at the close of the session, down -1.58%. The company report on February 14, 2023 that Three Generations of Home Depot: The Casteel-Whisenant Family, Made Up of Six Associates, Shares Their Orange-Blooded Story.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Originally published on Built From Scratch.

Scott Casteel grew up around retail. After years of working in other fields, it took a lightbulb moment at a family meal to make it click.

The Home Depot Inc. stock is now 0.81% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HD Stock saw the intraday high of $322.962 and lowest of $315.67 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 357.42, which means current price is +3.59% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.84M shares, HD reached a trading volume of 3335318 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Home Depot Inc. [HD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HD shares is $340.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for The Home Depot Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $390 to $335. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2022, representing the official price target for The Home Depot Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $337, while Bernstein analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on HD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Home Depot Inc. is set at 7.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for HD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 250.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for HD in the course of the last twelve months was 125.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has HD stock performed recently?

The Home Depot Inc. [HD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.08. With this latest performance, HD shares dropped by -3.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.92 for The Home Depot Inc. [HD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 321.51, while it was recorded at 318.97 for the last single week of trading, and 301.13 for the last 200 days.

The Home Depot Inc. [HD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

The Home Depot Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for The Home Depot Inc. [HD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Home Depot Inc. go to 3.92%.

Insider trade positions for The Home Depot Inc. [HD]

There are presently around $234,776 million, or 71.70% of HD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 95,336,930, which is approximately 0.949% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 76,259,539 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.28 billion in HD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $14.55 billion in HD stock with ownership of nearly 4.619% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,655 institutional holders increased their position in The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE:HD] by around 40,097,350 shares. Additionally, 1,441 investors decreased positions by around 17,808,216 shares, while 366 investors held positions by with 679,388,150 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 737,293,716 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HD stock had 274 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,606,169 shares, while 147 institutional investors sold positions of 5,646,039 shares during the same period.