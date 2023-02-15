The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] stock Upgrade by Wedbush analyst, price target now $14

The GEO Group Inc. [NYSE: GEO] loss -16.23% on the last trading session, reaching $10.01 price per share at the time. The company report on February 14, 2023 that The GEO Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) (“GEO”), a leading provider of support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers, as well as enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, and electronic monitoring programs, reported today its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022.

The GEO Group Inc. represents 121.15 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.22 billion with the latest information. GEO stock price has been found in the range of $9.08 to $11.18.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.36M shares, GEO reached a trading volume of 17283693 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The GEO Group Inc. [GEO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEO shares is $14.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEO stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for The GEO Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2021, representing the official price target for The GEO Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Noble Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on GEO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The GEO Group Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for GEO in the course of the last twelve months was 5.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for GEO stock

The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.57. With this latest performance, GEO shares dropped by -13.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.48 for The GEO Group Inc. [GEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.19, while it was recorded at 11.50 for the last single week of trading, and 8.56 for the last 200 days.

The GEO Group Inc. [GEO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.77 and a Gross Margin at +21.82. The GEO Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.12.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.57.

The GEO Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

The GEO Group Inc. [GEO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The GEO Group Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The GEO Group Inc. [GEO]

There are presently around $1,013 million, or 79.00% of GEO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GEO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,270,735, which is approximately -0.406% of the company’s market cap and around 4.77% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,701,354 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $137.15 million in GEO stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $78.21 million in GEO stock with ownership of nearly 67.021% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The GEO Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in The GEO Group Inc. [NYSE:GEO] by around 13,959,523 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 8,435,170 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 78,849,305 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,243,998 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GEO stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,251,773 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,697,431 shares during the same period.