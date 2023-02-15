The Benchmark Company lifts Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: PTEN] price surged by 1.03 percent to reach at $0.16. The company report on February 8, 2023 that Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2022.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ:PTEN) today reported financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The Company reported net income of $100 million, or $0.46 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to net income of $61.5 million, or $0.28 per share, for the third quarter of 2022. Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $788 million, compared to $728 million for the third quarter of 2022.

Andy Hendricks, Patterson-UTI’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are pleased to report another quarter of solid financial results with improving profitability. Our fourth quarter results were driven by exceptional execution across both our contract drilling and pressure pumping segments.

A sum of 4393506 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.57M shares. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $15.65 and dropped to a low of $14.89 until finishing in the latest session at $15.26.

The one-year PTEN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.33. The average equity rating for PTEN stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTEN shares is $22.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

PTEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.98. With this latest performance, PTEN shares dropped by -12.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.93 for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.42, while it was recorded at 15.33 for the last single week of trading, and 15.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.57 and a Gross Margin at +11.98. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.84.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,299 million, or 99.00% of PTEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTEN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 41,182,824, which is approximately 2.069% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26,004,724 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $396.83 million in PTEN stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $212.01 million in PTEN stock with ownership of nearly 3.192% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 166 institutional holders increased their position in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:PTEN] by around 15,142,391 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 19,781,160 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 181,281,552 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 216,205,103 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTEN stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,878,885 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 2,549,925 shares during the same period.