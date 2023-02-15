The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] gain 13.60% so far this year. What now?

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE: BK] price plunged by -0.40 percent to reach at -$0.21. The company report on February 13, 2023 that BNY Mellon to Speak at the RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (“BNY Mellon”) (NYSE: BK) announced today that Robin Vince, President and Chief Executive Officer, will speak at the RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference, in New York, at 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. The discussion may include forward-looking statements and other material information.

A live webcast of the audio portion of the conference will be available on the BNY Mellon website (www.bnymellon.com/investorrelations). An archived version of the audio portion will be available on the BNY Mellon website approximately 24 hours after the live webcast and will remain available until April 7, 2023.

The one-year BK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.43. The average equity rating for BK stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BK shares is $56.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2023, representing the official price target for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $59, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on BK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for BK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 201.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for BK in the course of the last twelve months was 4.74.

BK Stock Performance Analysis:

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.54. With this latest performance, BK shares gained by 5.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.54 for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.63, while it was recorded at 51.68 for the last single week of trading, and 43.97 for the last 200 days.

BK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation go to 9.46%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $35,423 million, or 85.50% of BK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 70,120,078, which is approximately 3.688% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 64,561,673 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.34 billion in BK stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $3.09 billion in BK stock with ownership of nearly 2.985% of the company’s market capitalization.

545 institutional holders increased their position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE:BK] by around 60,089,505 shares. Additionally, 450 investors decreased positions by around 55,220,258 shares, while 197 investors held positions by with 569,718,141 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 685,027,904 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BK stock had 159 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,113,969 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 2,882,661 shares during the same period.