TeraWulf Inc. [WULF] stock Initiated by B. Riley Securities analyst, price target now $24

TeraWulf Inc. [NASDAQ: WULF] slipped around -0.04 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.60 at the close of the session, down -6.98%. The company report on February 7, 2023 that TeraWulf Announces January 2023 Production and Operations Updates.

Self-mined 157 Bitcoin in January 2023, a >25% increase over December 2022.

Deployed fleet of 18,000 miners exceeding hash rate capacity of 2.0 EH/s as of January 31, 2023.

TeraWulf Inc. stock is now -9.86% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WULF Stock saw the intraday high of $0.6531 and lowest of $0.5674 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.20, which means current price is +5.75% above from all time high which was touched on 01/30/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.38M shares, WULF reached a trading volume of 4638205 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TeraWulf Inc. [WULF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WULF shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WULF stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for TeraWulf Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TeraWulf Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for WULF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

How has WULF stock performed recently?

TeraWulf Inc. [WULF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.04. With this latest performance, WULF shares dropped by -31.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WULF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.84 for TeraWulf Inc. [WULF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7839, while it was recorded at 0.6509 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4699 for the last 200 days.

TeraWulf Inc. [WULF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -88.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.71.

TeraWulf Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Insider trade positions for TeraWulf Inc. [WULF]

There are presently around $7 million, or 6.60% of WULF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WULF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,590,777, which is approximately 14.908% of the company’s market cap and around 11.60% of the total institutional ownership; PALOMA PARTNERS MANAGEMENT CO, holding 2,053,946 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.23 million in WULF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.04 million in WULF stock with ownership of nearly 12.214% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TeraWulf Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in TeraWulf Inc. [NASDAQ:WULF] by around 4,017,957 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 1,016,642 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 7,247,389 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,281,988 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WULF stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,263,153 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 942,193 shares during the same period.