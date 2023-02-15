T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] Stock trading around $147.49 per share: What’s Next?

T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ: TMUS] jumped around 0.91 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $147.49 at the close of the session, up 0.62%. The company report on February 13, 2023 that T-Mobile’s President of Technology Neville Ray to Retire This Fall; Ulf Ewaldsson to Assume Position Following Transition.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

T-Mobile’s technology leadership transition comes as Ray, Ewaldsson and teams complete historic network integration following T-Mobile/Sprint merger and secure Un-carrier’s position as the nation’s overall network leader.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced today that President of Technology Neville Ray plans to retire from the company by Fall 2023 and current Executive Vice President and Chief Network Officer Ulf Ewaldsson will assume the role of President of Technology after Ray departs.

T-Mobile US Inc. stock is now 5.35% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TMUS Stock saw the intraday high of $147.59 and lowest of $144.89 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 154.38, which means current price is +8.24% above from all time high which was touched on 02/01/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.17M shares, TMUS reached a trading volume of 4195133 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMUS shares is $178.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for T-Mobile US Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for T-Mobile US Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $153 to $167, while Scotiabank kept a Sector Outperform rating on TMUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T-Mobile US Inc. is set at 2.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMUS in the course of the last twelve months was 106.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has TMUS stock performed recently?

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.15. With this latest performance, TMUS shares dropped by -1.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.52 for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 144.82, while it was recorded at 144.89 for the last single week of trading, and 140.08 for the last 200 days.

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

T-Mobile US Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for T-Mobile US Inc. go to 64.25%.

Insider trade positions for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]

There are presently around $80,562 million, or 42.60% of TMUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMUS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49,238,385, which is approximately 0.881% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,050,161 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.35 billion in TMUS stocks shares; and SOFTBANK GROUP CORP., currently with $5.87 billion in TMUS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in T-Mobile US Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 618 institutional holders increased their position in T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ:TMUS] by around 38,594,539 shares. Additionally, 544 investors decreased positions by around 48,896,045 shares, while 160 investors held positions by with 458,732,161 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 546,222,745 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMUS stock had 164 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,533,998 shares, while 109 institutional investors sold positions of 9,893,303 shares during the same period.