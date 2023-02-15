Synchrony Financial [SYF] Is Currently -1.92 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Synchrony Financial [NYSE: SYF] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.92% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.71%. The company report on February 9, 2023 that Synchrony Employees Take Polar Plunge for Charity.

Freezing for a Reason.

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), a premier consumer financial services company, began 2023 with a big splash with its eighth annual “Doubles Dive.” More than 160 employees, including Brian Doubles, President and CEO of Synchrony, participated in the event on February 9, plunging into the chilly waters of the Long Island Sound to raise money for charity. The water temperature for the day was hovering around 39.4 degrees.

Over the last 12 months, SYF stock dropped by -17.06%. The one-year Synchrony Financial stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.2. The average equity rating for SYF stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.84 billion, with 445.30 million shares outstanding and 435.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.46M shares, SYF stock reached a trading volume of 4887546 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Synchrony Financial [SYF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYF shares is $40.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYF stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Synchrony Financial shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Synchrony Financial stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $31 to $29, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on SYF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synchrony Financial is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYF in the course of the last twelve months was 2.53.

SYF Stock Performance Analysis:

Synchrony Financial [SYF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.71. With this latest performance, SYF shares gained by 8.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.65 for Synchrony Financial [SYF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.50, while it was recorded at 36.49 for the last single week of trading, and 33.57 for the last 200 days.

SYF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Synchrony Financial go to -3.62%.

Synchrony Financial [SYF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,316 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 58,021,118, which is approximately -5.45% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 45,088,025 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.64 billion in SYF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.48 billion in SYF stock with ownership of nearly -3.279% of the company’s market capitalization.

295 institutional holders increased their position in Synchrony Financial [NYSE:SYF] by around 22,910,795 shares. Additionally, 354 investors decreased positions by around 43,017,092 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 355,758,797 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 421,686,684 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYF stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,060,734 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 2,208,336 shares during the same period.