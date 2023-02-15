Susquehanna lifts Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: ADI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.16% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.84%. The company report on February 14, 2023 that Analog Devices Raises Quarterly Dividend By 13%.

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI), a global semiconductor leader, today announced that its Board of Directors has voted to increase its quarterly dividend from $0.76 per outstanding share of common stock to $0.86, which represents an increase of 13% and is the equivalent of $3.44 annually.

“Our highly profitable business model has proven resilient throughout dynamic macro environments, generating positive free cash flow for 26 consecutive years,” said Vincent Roche, CEO and Chair. “We target returning 100% of free cash flow to shareholders through both dividend payments and share repurchases, and we have returned more than $12 billion to shareholders in the last five years. Over the long-term, we are committed to reinvesting in our business, while delivering significant value to shareholders.”.

Over the last 12 months, ADI stock rose by 18.61%. The one-year Analog Devices Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.18. The average equity rating for ADI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $92.55 billion, with 512.23 million shares outstanding and 504.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.32M shares, ADI stock reached a trading volume of 3779720 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADI shares is $194.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Analog Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $190 to $200. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Analog Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $180 to $190, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on ADI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Analog Devices Inc. is set at 4.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADI in the course of the last twelve months was 41.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

ADI Stock Performance Analysis:

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.84. With this latest performance, ADI shares gained by 8.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.90 for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 169.46, while it was recorded at 179.55 for the last single week of trading, and 159.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Analog Devices Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.37 and a Gross Margin at +54.19. Analog Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.88.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.36.

Analog Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

ADI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Analog Devices Inc. go to 14.87%.

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $80,111 million, or 89.30% of ADI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,000,666, which is approximately 0.266% of the company’s market cap and around 0.35% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,661,558 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.6 billion in ADI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.68 billion in ADI stock with ownership of nearly -0.45% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Analog Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 695 institutional holders increased their position in Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:ADI] by around 20,381,183 shares. Additionally, 615 investors decreased positions by around 26,017,557 shares, while 211 investors held positions by with 392,468,171 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 438,866,911 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADI stock had 200 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,678,328 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 4,322,478 shares during the same period.