SentinelOne Inc. [S] Is Currently 7.21 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

SentinelOne Inc. [NYSE: S] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.21% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.61%. The company report on February 14, 2023 that SentinelOne Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call.

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S) today announced that it will release financial results and a letter to shareholders for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2023, after market close on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. SentinelOne will host a conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) on the same day.

The live webcast of the conference call and related earnings release materials can be accessed on SentinelOne’s Investor Relations website at investors.sentinelone.com. A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link shortly following the conference call.

Over the last 12 months, S stock dropped by -63.07%. The one-year SentinelOne Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.56. The average equity rating for S stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.92 billion, with 280.63 million shares outstanding and 210.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.78M shares, S stock reached a trading volume of 4689238 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on SentinelOne Inc. [S]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for S shares is $21.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on S stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for SentinelOne Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2023, representing the official price target for SentinelOne Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on S stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SentinelOne Inc. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for S stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.37.

S Stock Performance Analysis:

SentinelOne Inc. [S] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.61. With this latest performance, S shares gained by 16.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for S stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.54 for SentinelOne Inc. [S]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.60, while it was recorded at 15.83 for the last single week of trading, and 21.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SentinelOne Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SentinelOne Inc. [S] shares currently have an operating margin of -130.49 and a Gross Margin at +60.12. SentinelOne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -132.37.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.16.

SentinelOne Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

S Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for S. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SentinelOne Inc. go to -5.44%.

SentinelOne Inc. [S] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,224 million, or 92.70% of S stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of S stocks are: INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 34,646,230, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 25,317,055 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $421.53 million in S stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $305.85 million in S stock with ownership of nearly 4.457% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SentinelOne Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 169 institutional holders increased their position in SentinelOne Inc. [NYSE:S] by around 31,661,681 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 30,664,288 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 131,287,178 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 193,613,147 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. S stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,575,002 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 16,808,081 shares during the same period.