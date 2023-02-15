Sabre Corporation [SABR] Stock trading around $6.89 per share: What’s Next?

Sabre Corporation [NASDAQ: SABR] slipped around -0.1 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $6.89 at the close of the session, down -1.43%. The company report on February 14, 2023 that JetBlue signs renewed Passenger Service System and distribution agreement with Sabre to help propel retailing and digital transformation.

The extended agreement reaffirms JetBlue’s trust in Sabre’s Passenger Service System (PSS) as well as its Global Distribution System (GDS).

JetBlue is also adopting several Sabre IT solutions to advance its retailing strategy.

Sabre Corporation stock is now 11.49% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SABR Stock saw the intraday high of $7.14 and lowest of $6.7614 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.08, which means current price is +14.07% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.46M shares, SABR reached a trading volume of 4297814 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sabre Corporation [SABR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SABR shares is $9.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SABR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Sabre Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Redburn raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Sabre Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on SABR stock. On March 16, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SABR shares from 14 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sabre Corporation is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for SABR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98.

How has SABR stock performed recently?

Sabre Corporation [SABR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.39. With this latest performance, SABR shares gained by 1.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SABR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.92 for Sabre Corporation [SABR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.58, while it was recorded at 7.04 for the last single week of trading, and 6.49 for the last 200 days.

Sabre Corporation [SABR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Sabre Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Insider trade positions for Sabre Corporation [SABR]

There are presently around $2,411 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SABR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 56,406,123, which is approximately 42.19% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 37,234,133 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $256.54 million in SABR stocks shares; and FUNDSMITH LLP, currently with $156.46 million in SABR stock with ownership of nearly -0.11% of the company’s market capitalization.

147 institutional holders increased their position in Sabre Corporation [NASDAQ:SABR] by around 49,179,197 shares. Additionally, 171 investors decreased positions by around 36,226,054 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 264,517,445 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 349,922,696 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SABR stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,329,380 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 13,915,460 shares during the same period.