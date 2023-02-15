Roku Inc. [ROKU] is 39.16% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Roku Inc. [NASDAQ: ROKU] surged by $1.28 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $56.96 during the day while it closed the day at $56.64. The company report on February 1, 2023 that Roku to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on February 15, 2023.

Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) today announced it will release fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results after the stock market close on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

The company will host a live webcast of its conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time on February 15. Participants may access the live webcast in listen-only mode from the Roku investor relations website. An archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Roku website following the call.

Roku Inc. stock has also loss -9.38% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ROKU stock has declined by -7.60% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -32.88% and gained 39.16% year-on date.

The market cap for ROKU stock reached $7.90 billion, with 138.57 million shares outstanding and 121.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.46M shares, ROKU reached a trading volume of 5132723 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Roku Inc. [ROKU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROKU shares is $57.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROKU stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Roku Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $45 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2023, representing the official price target for Roku Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roku Inc. is set at 3.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROKU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.47.

ROKU stock trade performance evaluation

Roku Inc. [ROKU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.38. With this latest performance, ROKU shares gained by 11.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROKU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.24 for Roku Inc. [ROKU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.61, while it was recorded at 56.20 for the last single week of trading, and 68.31 for the last 200 days.

Roku Inc. [ROKU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roku Inc. [ROKU] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.50 and a Gross Margin at +48.91. Roku Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.63.

Roku Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Roku Inc. [ROKU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROKU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roku Inc. go to 43.00%.

Roku Inc. [ROKU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,668 million, or 77.80% of ROKU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROKU stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 12,114,981, which is approximately 1.654% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,160,020 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $632.1 million in ROKU stocks shares; and SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $444.48 million in ROKU stock with ownership of nearly 5.998% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Roku Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 250 institutional holders increased their position in Roku Inc. [NASDAQ:ROKU] by around 15,603,292 shares. Additionally, 292 investors decreased positions by around 11,617,391 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 72,854,963 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 100,075,646 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROKU stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,454,736 shares, while 127 institutional investors sold positions of 1,639,898 shares during the same period.