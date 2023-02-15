Regions Financial Corporation [RF] Is Currently 0.97 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE: RF] traded at a high on 02/13/23, posting a 0.97 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $23.90. The company report on February 13, 2023 that Strategy. Action. Results. Regions Bank Launches Making Life Better Institute.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

How this latest enhancement of Regions’ community engagement represents major steps forward in creating more inclusive prosperity.

Regions Bank on Monday announced the launch of its Making Life Better InstituteSM, a program that reflects the bank’s mission statement and brings together a wide range of community engagement efforts. These efforts extend throughout Regions’ 15-state retail banking footprint and beyond.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6448822 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Regions Financial Corporation stands at 1.91% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.37%.

The market cap for RF stock reached $22.19 billion, with 934.00 million shares outstanding and 929.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.03M shares, RF reached a trading volume of 6448822 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Regions Financial Corporation [RF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RF shares is $25.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RF stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Regions Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Regions Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on RF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regions Financial Corporation is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for RF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for RF in the course of the last twelve months was 9.31.

How has RF stock performed recently?

Regions Financial Corporation [RF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.89. With this latest performance, RF shares gained by 6.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.47 for Regions Financial Corporation [RF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.32, while it was recorded at 23.76 for the last single week of trading, and 21.40 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Regions Financial Corporation [RF]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Regions Financial Corporation go to -0.88%.

Insider trade positions for Regions Financial Corporation [RF]

There are presently around $16,783 million, or 77.50% of RF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 109,685,449, which is approximately 0.561% of the company’s market cap and around 0.49% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 94,715,056 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.26 billion in RF stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.23 billion in RF stock with ownership of nearly -2.528% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Regions Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 436 institutional holders increased their position in Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE:RF] by around 39,599,586 shares. Additionally, 344 investors decreased positions by around 32,638,681 shares, while 167 investors held positions by with 629,980,225 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 702,218,492 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RF stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,433,639 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 12,323,257 shares during the same period.