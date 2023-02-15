RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on Medtronic plc [MDT] – find out why.

Medtronic plc [NYSE: MDT] slipped around -0.99 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $83.40 at the close of the session, down -1.17%. The company report on February 14, 2023 that Medtronic to announce financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

– Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced that it will report financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2023 on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. A news release will be issued at approximately 5:45 a.m. Central Standard Time (CST) and will be available at https://news.medtronic.com. The news release will include summary financial information for the company’s third quarter of fiscal year 2023, which ended on Friday, January 27, 2023.

Medtronic will host a video webcast at 7:00 a.m. CST on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, to discuss results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2023. The webcast can be accessed at https://investorrelations.medtronic.com.

Medtronic plc stock is now 7.31% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MDT Stock saw the intraday high of $84.50 and lowest of $82.89 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 114.31, which means current price is +7.78% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.40M shares, MDT reached a trading volume of 4527452 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Medtronic plc [MDT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDT shares is $93.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Medtronic plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price from $106 to $85. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Medtronic plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $108 to $85, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on MDT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medtronic plc is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDT in the course of the last twelve months was 83.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has MDT stock performed recently?

Medtronic plc [MDT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.67. With this latest performance, MDT shares gained by 3.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.72 for Medtronic plc [MDT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.45, while it was recorded at 84.25 for the last single week of trading, and 87.55 for the last 200 days.

Medtronic plc [MDT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Medtronic plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Medtronic plc [MDT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Medtronic plc go to 2.71%.

Insider trade positions for Medtronic plc [MDT]

There are presently around $91,631 million, or 84.60% of MDT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 125,126,702, which is approximately 1.021% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 122,290,951 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.2 billion in MDT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.01 billion in MDT stock with ownership of nearly 1.762% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Medtronic plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 899 institutional holders increased their position in Medtronic plc [NYSE:MDT] by around 62,536,467 shares. Additionally, 1,070 investors decreased positions by around 54,116,166 shares, while 166 investors held positions by with 982,039,486 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,098,692,119 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDT stock had 189 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,086,463 shares, while 157 institutional investors sold positions of 5,607,631 shares during the same period.