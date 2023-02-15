Raymond James slashes price target on Antero Resources Corporation [AR] – find out why.

Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE: AR] loss -1.09% or -0.31 points to close at $28.02 with a heavy trading volume of 4942455 shares. The company report on January 11, 2023 that Antero Resources Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call.

Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) (“Antero” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company plans to issue its fourth quarter 2022 earnings release on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

A conference call is scheduled on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 9:00 am MT to discuss the financial and operational results. A brief Q&A session for security analysts will immediately follow the discussion of the results. To participate in the call, dial in at 877-407-9079 (U.S.), or 201-493-6746 (International) and reference “Antero Resources.” A telephone replay of the call will be available until Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 9:00 am MT at 877-660-6853 (U.S.) or 201-612-7415 (International) using the conference ID: 137344438. To access the live webcast and view the related earnings conference call presentation, visit Antero’s website at www.anteroresources.com. The webcast will be archived for replay until Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 9:00 am MT.

It opened the trading session at $27.85, the shares rose to $28.235 and dropped to $27.51, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AR points out that the company has recorded -30.40% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -44.58% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.91M shares, AR reached to a volume of 4942455 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Antero Resources Corporation [AR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AR shares is $40.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Antero Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2023, representing the official price target for Antero Resources Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $47 to $51, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on AR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antero Resources Corporation is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for AR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for AR in the course of the last twelve months was 2.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for AR stock

Antero Resources Corporation [AR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.18. With this latest performance, AR shares dropped by -6.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.57 for Antero Resources Corporation [AR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.41, while it was recorded at 27.40 for the last single week of trading, and 35.19 for the last 200 days.

Antero Resources Corporation [AR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Antero Resources Corporation [AR] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.31 and a Gross Margin at +33.53. Antero Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.85.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.29.

Antero Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Antero Resources Corporation [AR]

There are presently around $6,725 million, or 79.90% of AR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 43,540,307, which is approximately -4.805% of the company’s market cap and around 4.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26,562,257 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $744.27 million in AR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $702.62 million in AR stock with ownership of nearly 102.284% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Antero Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 257 institutional holders increased their position in Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE:AR] by around 41,578,181 shares. Additionally, 205 investors decreased positions by around 47,031,920 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 151,394,286 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 240,004,387 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AR stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,040,139 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 6,197,674 shares during the same period.