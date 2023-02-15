QuantumScape Corporation [QS] Stock trading around $8.95 per share: What’s Next?

QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE: QS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.80% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.40%. The company report on February 2, 2023 that QuantumScape Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Webcast.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS), a leader in developing next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries, today announced it will release 2022 fourth-quarter financial results after market close on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. This will be followed by a conference call at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time). Jagdeep Singh, co-founder and chief executive officer, and Kevin Hettrich, chief financial officer, will participate on the call.

Starting today, February 2, shareholders can submit and upvote questions they would like addressed on the earnings call. QuantumScape management will respond to a selection of the most upvoted questions. Please submit questions on this online Q&A platform. The company will accept questions on the Q&A platform until Tuesday, February 14, at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time).

Over the last 12 months, QS stock dropped by -43.60%. The one-year QuantumScape Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.09. The average equity rating for QS stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.08 billion, with 434.05 million shares outstanding and 262.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.18M shares, QS stock reached a trading volume of 6706975 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on QuantumScape Corporation [QS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QS shares is $12.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QS stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for QuantumScape Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2022, representing the official price target for QuantumScape Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on QS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QuantumScape Corporation is set at 0.74 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.53.

QS Stock Performance Analysis:

QuantumScape Corporation [QS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.40. With this latest performance, QS shares gained by 7.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.65 for QuantumScape Corporation [QS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.23, while it was recorded at 8.64 for the last single week of trading, and 9.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into QuantumScape Corporation Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.30.

QuantumScape Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 25.70 and a Current Ratio set at 25.70.

QS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for QuantumScape Corporation go to 25.88%.

QuantumScape Corporation [QS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,135 million, or 36.70% of QS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,594,549, which is approximately 5.054% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPRICORN INVESTMENT GROUP LLC, holding 14,794,635 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $132.41 million in QS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $101.62 million in QS stock with ownership of nearly 28.301% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in QuantumScape Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 170 institutional holders increased their position in QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE:QS] by around 21,839,610 shares. Additionally, 130 investors decreased positions by around 12,107,838 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 92,856,426 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,803,874 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QS stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,007,163 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 4,302,463 shares during the same period.