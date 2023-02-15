Permian Resources Corporation [PR] Revenue clocked in at $1.69 billion, up 11.91% YTD: What’s Next?

Permian Resources Corporation [NYSE: PR] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $10.68 during the day while it closed the day at $10.52. The company report on February 8, 2023 that Permian Resources Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call.

Permian Resources Corporation (“Permian Resources” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PR) announced today that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial and operating results after the market closes for trading on February 22, 2023. Management will host an earnings conference call on February 23, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Central (9:00 a.m. Eastern). Interested parties are invited to participate on the call by dialing (888) 886-7786 (Conference ID: 74862610) at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call or via the internet at www.permianres.com. A replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website or by phone at (877) 674-7070 (Passcode: 862610) for a 14-day period following the call.

Permian Resources Corporation stock has also gained 7.24% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PR stock has inclined by 2.83% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 44.31% and gained 11.91% year-on date.

The market cap for PR stock reached $5.54 billion, with 286.25 million shares outstanding and 207.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.18M shares, PR reached a trading volume of 4674458 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PR shares is $12.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Permian Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Permian Resources Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on PR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Permian Resources Corporation is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for PR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for PR in the course of the last twelve months was 5.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

PR stock trade performance evaluation

Permian Resources Corporation [PR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.24. With this latest performance, PR shares gained by 8.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.77 for Permian Resources Corporation [PR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.63, while it was recorded at 10.33 for the last single week of trading, and 8.36 for the last 200 days.

Permian Resources Corporation [PR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Permian Resources Corporation [PR] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.24 and a Gross Margin at +45.97. Permian Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.41.

Permian Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Permian Resources Corporation [PR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Permian Resources Corporation go to 6.00%.

Permian Resources Corporation [PR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,817 million, or 88.40% of PR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PR stocks are: RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 68,858,550, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,961,413 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $199.47 million in PR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $156.22 million in PR stock with ownership of nearly -5.905% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Permian Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 141 institutional holders increased their position in Permian Resources Corporation [NYSE:PR] by around 51,538,269 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 38,936,689 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 177,285,876 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 267,760,834 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PR stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,938,851 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 10,956,283 shares during the same period.