NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] Revenue clocked in at $30.73 billion, up 10.31% YTD: What’s Next?

NRG Energy Inc. [NYSE: NRG] price plunged by -1.29 percent to reach at -$0.46. The company report on February 10, 2023 that NRG Energy, Inc. to Report Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results on February 16, 2023.

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NRG) plans to report its Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, February 16, 2023. Management will present the results during a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. EST (8:00 a.m. CST).

A live webcast of the conference call, including presentation materials, can be accessed through NRG’s website at http://www.nrg.com and by clicking on “Presentations & Webcasts” in the “Investors” section found at the top of the home page. The webcast will be archived on the site for those unable to listen in real-time.

A sum of 3459478 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.06M shares. NRG Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $35.61 and dropped to a low of $34.81 until finishing in the latest session at $35.10.

The one-year NRG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.39. The average equity rating for NRG stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NRG shares is $36.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for NRG Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $47 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2022, representing the official price target for NRG Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $42 to $30, while UBS kept a Sell rating on NRG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NRG Energy Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for NRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.47.

NRG Stock Performance Analysis:

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.26. With this latest performance, NRG shares gained by 10.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.15 for NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.25, while it was recorded at 34.94 for the last single week of trading, and 39.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NRG Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.82 and a Gross Margin at +10.22. NRG Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.13.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 82.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.49.

NRG Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

NRG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRG Energy Inc. go to -3.30%.

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,000 million, or 99.25% of NRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,554,624, which is approximately -0.725% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,676,381 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.04 billion in NRG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $515.38 million in NRG stock with ownership of nearly -3.352% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NRG Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 290 institutional holders increased their position in NRG Energy Inc. [NYSE:NRG] by around 25,449,398 shares. Additionally, 290 investors decreased positions by around 35,521,866 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 166,944,623 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 227,915,887 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NRG stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,637,405 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 2,808,270 shares during the same period.