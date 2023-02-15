Morgan Stanley slashes price target on StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] – find out why.

StoneCo Ltd. [NASDAQ: STNE] gained 1.24% or 0.12 points to close at $9.76 with a heavy trading volume of 3506718 shares. The company report on February 1, 2023 that StoneCo Sells Stake in Banco Inter.

The movement follows Stone’s goal to focus on the core operation of Financial Services and Software. During the second quarter of 2022 Stone had already announced a partial sale equivalent to 21.5% of the shares it held at Banco Inter through the cash-out option offered in Inter’s corporate restructuring.

It opened the trading session at $9.54, the shares rose to $9.98 and dropped to $9.41, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for STNE points out that the company has recorded -19.34% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -43.32% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.32M shares, STNE reached to a volume of 3506718 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STNE shares is $11.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STNE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for StoneCo Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $7.50 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2022, representing the official price target for StoneCo Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10 to $16, while Evercore ISI kept a Outperform rating on STNE stock. On September 06, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for STNE shares from 9.80 to 7.80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for StoneCo Ltd. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for STNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for STNE in the course of the last twelve months was 33.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for STNE stock

StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.31. With this latest performance, STNE shares gained by 0.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.74 for StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.97, while it was recorded at 9.81 for the last single week of trading, and 9.84 for the last 200 days.

StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.16 and a Gross Margin at +28.78. StoneCo Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.35.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.69.

StoneCo Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STNE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for StoneCo Ltd. go to 64.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]

There are presently around $2,123 million, or 68.60% of STNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STNE stocks are: MADRONE ADVISORS, LLC with ownership of 25,339,276, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 10.66% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,305,288 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $217.7 million in STNE stocks shares; and POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $117.33 million in STNE stock with ownership of nearly 191.678% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in StoneCo Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in StoneCo Ltd. [NASDAQ:STNE] by around 62,462,972 shares. Additionally, 136 investors decreased positions by around 33,955,895 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 121,099,449 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 217,518,316 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STNE stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 34,318,415 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 16,541,241 shares during the same period.