Match Group Inc. [MTCH] gain 8.56% so far this year. What now?

Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MTCH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.29% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.72%. The company report on January 31, 2023 that Match Group Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results.

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) posted its fourth quarter 2022 shareholder letter on the investor relations section of its website at https://ir.mtch.com. As announced previously, the Company will host a conference call tomorrow, Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the results. The live webcast and replay will be open to the public at https://ir.mtch.com.

Over the last 12 months, MTCH stock dropped by -60.06%. The one-year Match Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.25. The average equity rating for MTCH stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.18 billion, with 281.31 million shares outstanding and 277.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.40M shares, MTCH stock reached a trading volume of 3446554 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Match Group Inc. [MTCH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTCH shares is $62.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTCH stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Match Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2023, representing the official price target for Match Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $54, while New Street analysts kept a Buy rating on MTCH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Match Group Inc. is set at 2.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTCH in the course of the last twelve months was 26.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

MTCH Stock Performance Analysis:

Match Group Inc. [MTCH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.72. With this latest performance, MTCH shares dropped by -2.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.20 for Match Group Inc. [MTCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.65, while it was recorded at 46.18 for the last single week of trading, and 57.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Match Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Match Group Inc. [MTCH] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.15 and a Gross Margin at +57.04. Match Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.42.

Match Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

MTCH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTCH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Match Group Inc. go to 22.00%.

Match Group Inc. [MTCH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,034 million, or 97.60% of MTCH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTCH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 33,859,662, which is approximately 2.909% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 30,896,861 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.39 billion in MTCH stocks shares; and EDGEWOOD MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $715.21 million in MTCH stock with ownership of nearly -13.672% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Match Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 285 institutional holders increased their position in Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ:MTCH] by around 33,125,680 shares. Additionally, 348 investors decreased positions by around 31,248,275 shares, while 92 investors held positions by with 202,807,110 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 267,181,065 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTCH stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,165,643 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 3,993,517 shares during the same period.