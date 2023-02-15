Market cap of ING Groep N.V. [ING] reaches 53.40B – now what?

ING Groep N.V. [NYSE: ING] gained 0.28% on the last trading session, reaching $14.13 price per share at the time. The company report on February 8, 2023 that Kamps, Inc. Completes First Circular Green Loan for a U.S. Pallet Organization.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

ING Capital LLC acted as sole Green Loan Structuring Agent.

Kamps, Inc. (“Kamps”), one of the nation’s leading pallet organizations, announced that it has amended its senior credit facility to introduce Green Loan provisions, executing the first Green Loan for a pallet company in the United States. ING Capital LLC (“ING”) acted as sole Green Loan Structuring Agent on the transaction. Other lenders in the facility include Oaktree Capital Management, L.P., Adams Street Credit Advisors LP, Churchill Asset Management LLC, BlackRock Capital Investment Advisors, LLC, and WhiteHorse Capital.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.03M shares, ING reached a trading volume of 4046882 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ING Groep N.V. [ING]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ING shares is $18.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ING stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for ING Groep N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2021, representing the official price target for ING Groep N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ING Groep N.V. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for ING stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 90.57.

Trading performance analysis for ING stock

ING Groep N.V. [ING] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.53. With this latest performance, ING shares gained by 3.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ING stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.07 for ING Groep N.V. [ING]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.99, while it was recorded at 13.96 for the last single week of trading, and 10.63 for the last 200 days.

ING Groep N.V. [ING]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ING Groep N.V. [ING] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.64. ING Groep N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.80.

Return on Total Capital for ING is now 2.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ING Groep N.V. [ING] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 333.91. Additionally, ING Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 333.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.95.

ING Groep N.V. [ING]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ING. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ING Groep N.V. go to 13.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ING Groep N.V. [ING]

There are presently around $2,224 million, or 4.20% of ING stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ING stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 53,466,436, which is approximately 3.713% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 7,529,568 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $106.39 million in ING stocks shares; and MUFG SECURITIES EMEA PLC, currently with $105.97 million in ING stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ING Groep N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 177 institutional holders increased their position in ING Groep N.V. [NYSE:ING] by around 16,731,929 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 18,918,561 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 121,728,071 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 157,378,561 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ING stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,046,005 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 1,782,378 shares during the same period.