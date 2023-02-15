Market cap of Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] reaches 6.62B – now what?

Envista Holdings Corporation [NYSE: NVST] gained 0.57% or 0.23 points to close at $40.29 with a heavy trading volume of 3849664 shares. The company report on February 8, 2023 that Envista Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings.

Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) today announced results for the fourth quarter 2022 and fiscal year 2022.

As previously disclosed, on December 31, 2021, we completed the sale of the KaVo Treatment Unit and Instrument business. All results in this release reflect only continuing operations unless otherwise noted.

The daily chart for NVST points out that the company has recorded -2.70% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, NVST reached to a volume of 3849664 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVST shares is $45.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVST stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Envista Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price from $54 to $46. The new note on the price target was released on June 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Envista Holdings Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on NVST stock. On October 26, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for NVST shares from 49 to 48.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Envista Holdings Corporation is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVST in the course of the last twelve months was 34.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for NVST stock

Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.92. With this latest performance, NVST shares gained by 13.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.21 for Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.72, while it was recorded at 40.24 for the last single week of trading, and 37.26 for the last 200 days.

Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Envista Holdings Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Envista Holdings Corporation go to 10.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]

There are presently around $7,657 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVST stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,558,830, which is approximately 4.207% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,996,062 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $644.48 million in NVST stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $582.48 million in NVST stock with ownership of nearly 861.821% of the company’s market capitalization.

188 institutional holders increased their position in Envista Holdings Corporation [NYSE:NVST] by around 28,345,325 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 18,745,951 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 142,962,360 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 190,053,636 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVST stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 904,560 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 5,508,934 shares during the same period.