Market cap of Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] reaches 469.19M – now what?

Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ: BNGO] traded at a low on 02/14/23, posting a 0.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.57. The company report on February 14, 2023 that Bionano Shares Overview of AGBT Pre-Conference Workshop Program Along with Details of Company’s Innovative Research Grant Opportunity.

Call for New Innovative Research with Optical Genome Mapping.

Bionano leaders presented on the ability of optical genome mapping (OGM) to potentially replace traditional cytogenetic methods for structural variant (SV) detection and shared details of the company’s new product advancements.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7724234 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bionano Genomics Inc. stands at 6.24% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.69%.

The market cap for BNGO stock reached $469.19 million, with 296.92 million shares outstanding and 291.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.07M shares, BNGO reached a trading volume of 7724234 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNGO shares is $6.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Bionano Genomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Bionano Genomics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on BNGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bionano Genomics Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60.

How has BNGO stock performed recently?

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.72. With this latest performance, BNGO shares dropped by -13.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.16 for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7631, while it was recorded at 1.5840 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9582 for the last 200 days.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -428.79 and a Gross Margin at +4.47. Bionano Genomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -402.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.11.

Bionano Genomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

Insider trade positions for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]

There are presently around $130 million, or 27.30% of BNGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNGO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,240,256, which is approximately 7.507% of the company’s market cap and around 1.87% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,064,444 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.22 million in BNGO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $16.37 million in BNGO stock with ownership of nearly 9.938% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bionano Genomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ:BNGO] by around 7,215,770 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 4,724,823 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 70,614,261 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,554,854 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNGO stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 641,030 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 2,545,919 shares during the same period.