Market Analysts see Twilio Inc. [TWLO] falling to $50. Time to buy?

Twilio Inc. [NYSE: TWLO] gained 2.08% on the last trading session, reaching $61.32 price per share at the time. The company report on January 24, 2023 that Twilio Segment Releases 2023 CDP Report, Reveals Rush to CDPs to Drive Efficient Growth.

Fourth annual report, based on trillions of API data calls, shows rapid growth in enterprise solutions, data warehouse usage, and consumer privacy.

Customer data platforms have become a cornerstone of the modern technology stack as companies move to leverage an explosion of consumer data, according to a new report from Twilio Segment (NYSE:TWLO). The fourth annual Customer Data Platform Report, which reflects the findings of anonymized usage data from Twilio Segment’s 25,000+ customers, finds that businesses are prioritizing efficiency and looking to deliver results from the trillions of data points they’ve cumulatively collected across the platform.

Twilio Inc. represents 183.69 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.54 billion with the latest information. TWLO stock price has been found in the range of $60.21 to $64.30.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.67M shares, TWLO reached a trading volume of 9205401 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Twilio Inc. [TWLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWLO shares is $80.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWLO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Twilio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $140 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Twilio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $110 to $55, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on TWLO stock. On November 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TWLO shares from 100 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twilio Inc. is set at 2.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.37.

Trading performance analysis for TWLO stock

Twilio Inc. [TWLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.36. With this latest performance, TWLO shares gained by 16.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.70 for Twilio Inc. [TWLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.66, while it was recorded at 61.74 for the last single week of trading, and 73.62 for the last 200 days.

Twilio Inc. [TWLO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Twilio Inc. [TWLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.69 and a Gross Margin at +46.25. Twilio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.45.

Twilio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Twilio Inc. [TWLO]

There are presently around $8,494 million, or 85.20% of TWLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,537,284, which is approximately 2.237% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,262,716 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $690.63 million in TWLO stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $458.68 million in TWLO stock with ownership of nearly -25.996% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Twilio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 281 institutional holders increased their position in Twilio Inc. [NYSE:TWLO] by around 24,459,399 shares. Additionally, 409 investors decreased positions by around 31,124,944 shares, while 99 investors held positions by with 82,937,760 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,522,103 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWLO stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,562,484 shares, while 172 institutional investors sold positions of 9,808,798 shares during the same period.