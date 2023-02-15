Market Analysts see Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] gaining to $177. Time to buy?

Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ: TXN] price plunged by -0.21 percent to reach at -$0.37. The company report on January 25, 2023 that TI to webcast capital management review.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) will webcast the company’s capital management review on Thursday, February 2, at 10 a.m. Central time.

During the webcast, Rafael Lizardi, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Dave Pahl, vice president and head of Investor Relations, will share TI’s strategy to maximize long-term growth of free cash flow per share. They will also review TI’s 2022 performance against its stated capital management metrics and discuss management’s expectations for performance in the years ahead. .

A sum of 4141522 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.37M shares. Texas Instruments Incorporated shares reached a high of $177.645 and dropped to a low of $173.37 until finishing in the latest session at $176.34.

The one-year TXN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.88. The average equity rating for TXN stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXN shares is $183.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Texas Instruments Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $185 to $205. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Texas Instruments Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on TXN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Texas Instruments Incorporated is set at 4.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for TXN in the course of the last twelve months was 97.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.80.

TXN Stock Performance Analysis:

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.90. With this latest performance, TXN shares dropped by -1.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.20 for Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 173.87, while it was recorded at 176.07 for the last single week of trading, and 168.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Texas Instruments Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] shares currently have an operating margin of +51.91 and a Gross Margin at +68.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.48.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 62.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 33.57.

Texas Instruments Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

TXN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Texas Instruments Incorporated go to 10.00%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $137,112 million, or 86.70% of TXN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 87,509,560, which is approximately 0.33% of the company’s market cap and around 0.21% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 77,277,638 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.63 billion in TXN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.54 billion in TXN stock with ownership of nearly -1.443% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Texas Instruments Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,053 institutional holders increased their position in Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ:TXN] by around 37,987,808 shares. Additionally, 859 investors decreased positions by around 31,092,195 shares, while 291 investors held positions by with 708,464,484 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 777,544,487 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXN stock had 205 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,262,031 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 1,746,698 shares during the same period.