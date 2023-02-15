Market Analysts see Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR] gaining to $70. Time to buy?

Restaurant Brands International Inc. [NYSE: QSR] closed the trading session at $66.61 on 02/14/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $63.96, while the highest price level was $66.79. The company report on February 14, 2023 that Restaurant Brands International Inc. Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Results.

Global fourth quarter system-wide sales grow nearly 12% and over 13% for 2022Consolidated comparable sales up nearly 8% in Q4, led by 11% growth at Tim Hortons Canada and Burger King InternationalDigital sales grow over 30% year-over-year to over $13.5 billion in 2022, representing over a third of system-wide salesRestaurant growth accelerates to 1,266 net new units with Popeyes delivering its strongest development year since joining RBIRBI returns nearly $1.3 billion of capital to shareholders in 2022 while investing for growth and reducing net leverageRBI Board of Directors appoints Joshua Kobza to become CEO on March 1, 2023.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (“RBI”) (TSX: QSR) (NYSE: QSR) (TSX: QSP) today reported financial results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.00 percent and weekly performance of -2.23 percent. The stock has been moved at 10.04 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.39 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.70 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.46M shares, QSR reached to a volume of 5185581 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QSR shares is $69.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QSR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Restaurant Brands International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $63 to $72. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2023, representing the official price target for Restaurant Brands International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $56 to $71, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on QSR stock. On November 04, 2022, analysts increased their price target for QSR shares from 57 to 64.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Restaurant Brands International Inc. is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for QSR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for QSR in the course of the last twelve months was 42.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

QSR stock trade performance evaluation

Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.23. With this latest performance, QSR shares gained by 0.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.00 for Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.34, while it was recorded at 67.48 for the last single week of trading, and 58.39 for the last 200 days.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QSR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Restaurant Brands International Inc. go to 5.69%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $16,576 million, or 86.20% of QSR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QSR stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 40,096,263, which is approximately 6.767% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 24,194,166 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.61 billion in QSR stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $1.42 billion in QSR stock with ownership of nearly -1.028% of the company’s market capitalization.

197 institutional holders increased their position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. [NYSE:QSR] by around 22,587,674 shares. Additionally, 205 investors decreased positions by around 17,248,522 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 209,018,278 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 248,854,474 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QSR stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,408,366 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 3,980,913 shares during the same period.