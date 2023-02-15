Market Analysts see Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] gaining to $90. Time to buy?

Applied Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: AMAT] traded at a high on 02/14/23, posting a 1.64 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $118.44. The company report on February 2, 2023 that Applied Materials Announces Q1 FY2023 Earnings Webcast.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The live webcast will be accessible via the Applied Materials website at: https://ir.appliedmaterials.com. A replay will be available on the same day beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4864391 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Applied Materials Inc. stands at 3.09% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.39%.

The market cap for AMAT stock reached $100.99 billion, with 853.00 million shares outstanding and 834.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.46M shares, AMAT reached a trading volume of 4864391 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMAT shares is $121.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Applied Materials Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2023, representing the official price target for Applied Materials Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $125, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on AMAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Materials Inc. is set at 4.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMAT in the course of the last twelve months was 27.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has AMAT stock performed recently?

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.73. With this latest performance, AMAT shares gained by 7.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.68 for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 108.45, while it was recorded at 116.35 for the last single week of trading, and 100.70 for the last 200 days.

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.96 and a Gross Margin at +46.30. Applied Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.40.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 53.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.83.

Applied Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Applied Materials Inc. go to 10.80%.

Insider trade positions for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]

There are presently around $78,781 million, or 79.90% of AMAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 73,671,156, which is approximately 0.933% of the company’s market cap and around 0.35% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 69,228,259 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.2 billion in AMAT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.52 billion in AMAT stock with ownership of nearly -0.712% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Applied Materials Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 821 institutional holders increased their position in Applied Materials Inc. [NASDAQ:AMAT] by around 47,008,804 shares. Additionally, 745 investors decreased positions by around 43,203,884 shares, while 218 investors held positions by with 574,938,626 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 665,151,314 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMAT stock had 218 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,246,670 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 6,959,657 shares during the same period.