Lichen China Limited Class A Ordinary Shares [LICN] moved down -42.62: Why It’s Important

Lichen China Limited Class A Ordinary Shares [NASDAQ: LICN] loss -42.62% on the last trading session, reaching $2.72 price per share at the time. The company report on February 8, 2023 that Univest Securities, LLC Announces Closing of $16 Million Initial Public Offering of Class A Ordinary Shares for its Client Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ: LICN).

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Univest Securities, LLC (“Univest”), a member of FINRA and SIPC, and a full-service investment bank and securities broker-dealer firm based in New York, today announced the closing of an initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 4,000,000 Class A ordinary shares at a public offering price of US$4.00 per Class A ordinary share for its client Lichen China Limited (“Lichen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LICN), a dedicated financial and taxation service provider in China. The Class A ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on February 6, 2023 under the ticker symbol “LICN.”.

The Company received aggregate gross proceeds of US$16 million from the Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and other related expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 600,000 Class A ordinary shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts.

Lichen China Limited Class A Ordinary Shares represents 26.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $72.08 million with the latest information. LICN stock price has been found in the range of $2.28 to $5.82.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.88M shares, LICN reached a trading volume of 13074186 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lichen China Limited Class A Ordinary Shares [LICN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lichen China Limited Class A Ordinary Shares is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for LICN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57.

Trading performance analysis for LICN stock

Lichen China Limited Class A Ordinary Shares [LICN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.16.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average recorded at 3.70 for the last single week of trading.

Lichen China Limited Class A Ordinary Shares [LICN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lichen China Limited Class A Ordinary Shares [LICN] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.94 and a Gross Margin at +59.70. Lichen China Limited Class A Ordinary Shares’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.67.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.18.