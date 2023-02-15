JP Morgan lifts Shift Technologies Inc. [SFT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Shift Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SFT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.97% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -21.00%. The company report on February 2, 2023 that Shift Announces Exit of East Coast Presence to Focus on Path to Profitability.

The store leases, inventory, and related assets in Richmond, VA, Charlottesville, VA, and Tampa, FL, will be assumed by a local dealership group. The stores in Midlothian, VA, Charlotte, NC, and Greensboro, NC will be closed, effective today.

Over the last 12 months, SFT stock dropped by -86.69%. The one-year Shift Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 93.33. The average equity rating for SFT stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $45.66 million, with 171.15 million shares outstanding and 151.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.41M shares, SFT stock reached a trading volume of 7852850 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Shift Technologies Inc. [SFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SFT shares is $3.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SFT stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Shift Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson dropped their target price from $2.50 to $1.50. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Shift Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shift Technologies Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for SFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06.

SFT Stock Performance Analysis:

Shift Technologies Inc. [SFT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.00. With this latest performance, SFT shares gained by 15.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.48 for Shift Technologies Inc. [SFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2207, while it was recorded at 0.2889 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6706 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Shift Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Shift Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Shift Technologies Inc. [SFT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7 million, or 11.30% of SFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SFT stocks are: JEFFERIES GROUP LLC with ownership of 5,794,894, which is approximately 3.571% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,232,299 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.32 million in SFT stocks shares; and JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC., currently with $0.73 million in SFT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Shift Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Shift Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SFT] by around 3,515,690 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 11,252,010 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 13,727,418 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,495,118 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SFT stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,110,053 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 6,528,671 shares during the same period.