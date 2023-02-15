Jefferies slashes price target on Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] – find out why.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [NYSE: PEAK] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.08% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.74%. The company report on February 10, 2023 that Healthpeak Announces Closing of Holding Company Reorganization.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) (the “Company”) today announced the completion of its holding company reorganization (the “Reorganization”), which restructured the Company as an Umbrella Partnership Real Estate Investment Trust, or UPREIT.

The Reorganization provides additional flexibility for the Company to efficiently acquire properties in a tax-deferred manner and aligns the Company’s corporate structure with other publicly traded U.S. real estate investment trusts. The UPREIT structure allows owners to contribute property on a tax-deferred basis, subject to applicable tax requirements.

Over the last 12 months, PEAK stock dropped by -20.06%. The one-year Healthpeak Properties Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.92. The average equity rating for PEAK stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.99 billion, with 538.40 million shares outstanding and 535.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.66M shares, PEAK stock reached a trading volume of 5032798 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEAK shares is $29.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEAK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Healthpeak Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $35 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Healthpeak Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on PEAK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthpeak Properties Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEAK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

PEAK Stock Performance Analysis:

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.74. With this latest performance, PEAK shares dropped by -4.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.51 for Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.26, while it was recorded at 26.42 for the last single week of trading, and 26.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Healthpeak Properties Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.96 and a Gross Margin at +23.66. Healthpeak Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.08.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.20.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,433 million, or 97.50% of PEAK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEAK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 87,991,432, which is approximately 0.005% of the company’s market cap and around 0.29% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 59,437,726 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.54 billion in PEAK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.02 billion in PEAK stock with ownership of nearly 0.199% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Healthpeak Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 345 institutional holders increased their position in Healthpeak Properties Inc. [NYSE:PEAK] by around 41,758,530 shares. Additionally, 246 investors decreased positions by around 36,724,755 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 439,360,462 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 517,843,747 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEAK stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,286,192 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 4,157,679 shares during the same period.