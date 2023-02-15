Iris Energy Limited [IREN] stock Downgrade by Cantor Fitzgerald analyst, price target now $3

Iris Energy Limited [NASDAQ: IREN] jumped around 0.43 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.56 at the close of the session, up 20.19%. The company report on February 13, 2023 that Iris Energy Increases Self-Mining Capacity From 2.0 EH/s to 5.5 EH/s.

Iris Energy Limited stock is now 104.80% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IREN Stock saw the intraday high of $3.04 and lowest of $2.0715 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.97, which means current price is +122.61% above from all time high which was touched on 02/14/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 304.04K shares, IREN reached a trading volume of 8094263 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Iris Energy Limited [IREN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IREN shares is $6.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IREN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Iris Energy Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Iris Energy Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $4.30, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on IREN stock. On September 14, 2022, analysts increased their price target for IREN shares from 6 to 6.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iris Energy Limited is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for IREN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.89.

How has IREN stock performed recently?

Iris Energy Limited [IREN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.63. With this latest performance, IREN shares gained by 39.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IREN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.07 for Iris Energy Limited [IREN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6800, while it was recorded at 2.0800 for the last single week of trading, and 3.6400 for the last 200 days.

Iris Energy Limited [IREN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Iris Energy Limited [IREN] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.78 and a Gross Margin at +32.14. Iris Energy Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -711.03.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -242.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -115.52.

Iris Energy Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Insider trade positions for Iris Energy Limited [IREN]

There are presently around $24 million, or 21.80% of IREN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IREN stocks are: REGAL PARTNERS LTD with ownership of 3,287,816, which is approximately -12.949% of the company’s market cap and around 23.97% of the total institutional ownership; PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, holding 2,735,780 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.0 million in IREN stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $2.69 million in IREN stock with ownership of nearly 124.315% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Iris Energy Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Iris Energy Limited [NASDAQ:IREN] by around 1,681,520 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 1,063,759 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 6,561,958 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,307,237 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IREN stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 239,941 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 501,157 shares during the same period.