InMode Ltd. [INMD] stock Initiated by Barclays analyst, price target now $44

InMode Ltd. [NASDAQ: INMD] gained 10.50% or 3.57 points to close at $37.57 with a heavy trading volume of 4900098 shares. The company report on February 14, 2023 that InMode Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results; Record Quarterly Revenue of $133.6M Represents 21% Year-Over-Year Growth.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD) (“InMode”), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $34.04, the shares rose to $37.68 and dropped to $34.04, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for INMD points out that the company has recorded 1.27% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -82.38% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, INMD reached to a volume of 4900098 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about InMode Ltd. [INMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INMD shares is $50.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for InMode Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2022, representing the official price target for InMode Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $92, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on INMD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for InMode Ltd. is set at 1.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for INMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for INMD in the course of the last twelve months was 18.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 9.10.

Trading performance analysis for INMD stock

InMode Ltd. [INMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.79. With this latest performance, INMD shares gained by 14.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.48 for InMode Ltd. [INMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.62, while it was recorded at 35.55 for the last single week of trading, and 31.34 for the last 200 days.

InMode Ltd. [INMD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and InMode Ltd. [INMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.61 and a Gross Margin at +85.01. InMode Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +46.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 49.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 42.61.

InMode Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.10 and a Current Ratio set at 9.70.

InMode Ltd. [INMD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for InMode Ltd. go to 33.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at InMode Ltd. [INMD]

There are presently around $1,796 million, or 58.90% of INMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INMD stocks are: ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 3,473,439, which is approximately 22.438% of the company’s market cap and around 16.75% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 2,218,462 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $83.35 million in INMD stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $72.01 million in INMD stock with ownership of nearly 78.151% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in InMode Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 168 institutional holders increased their position in InMode Ltd. [NASDAQ:INMD] by around 9,744,966 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 8,129,820 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 29,931,257 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,806,043 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INMD stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,934,486 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 2,774,259 shares during the same period.