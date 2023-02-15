indie Semiconductor Inc. [INDI] Is Currently 14.25 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

indie Semiconductor Inc. [NASDAQ: INDI] price surged by 14.25 percent to reach at $1.17. The company report on February 9, 2023 that indie to Acquire GEO Semiconductor.

Brings Innovative and Field-Proven Camera-based Sensing and Viewing Solutions for ADAS Applications.

Completes indie’s Sensor Modality Portfolio Spanning Radar, LiDAR, Ultrasound and Computer Vision.

The one-year INDI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.52. The average equity rating for INDI stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on indie Semiconductor Inc. [INDI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INDI shares is $13.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INDI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for indie Semiconductor Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $9 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2022, representing the official price target for indie Semiconductor Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on INDI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for indie Semiconductor Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for INDI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09.

INDI Stock Performance Analysis:

indie Semiconductor Inc. [INDI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.23. With this latest performance, INDI shares gained by 32.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INDI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.62 for indie Semiconductor Inc. [INDI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.15, while it was recorded at 8.30 for the last single week of trading, and 7.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into indie Semiconductor Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and indie Semiconductor Inc. [INDI] shares currently have an operating margin of -150.35 and a Gross Margin at +40.71. indie Semiconductor Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -181.86.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.45.

indie Semiconductor Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

indie Semiconductor Inc. [INDI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $711 million, or 61.90% of INDI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INDI stocks are: SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 8,752,630, which is approximately -3.702% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 7,290,449 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $68.38 million in INDI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $60.11 million in INDI stock with ownership of nearly 10.128% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in indie Semiconductor Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in indie Semiconductor Inc. [NASDAQ:INDI] by around 12,937,068 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 1,983,300 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 60,882,408 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,802,776 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INDI stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,055,562 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 243,684 shares during the same period.