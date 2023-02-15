IAA Inc. [IAA] Is Currently 0.14 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

IAA Inc. [NYSE: IAA] closed the trading session at $43.84 on 02/14/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $43.69, while the highest price level was $44.07. The company report on February 13, 2023 that Luxor Capital Group Files Definitive Proxy Materials to Oppose Value-Destroying Acquisition of IAA.

Sends Letter to RBA Shareholders.

Urges Shareholders to Vote on the GREEN Proxy Card AGAINST the IAA Merger.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 9.60 percent and weekly performance of 3.47 percent. The stock has been moved at 14.29 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.07 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 11.04 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.95M shares, IAA reached to a volume of 3702982 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about IAA Inc. [IAA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IAA shares is $46.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IAA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for IAA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2022, representing the official price target for IAA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on IAA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IAA Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for IAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for IAA in the course of the last twelve months was 38.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

IAA stock trade performance evaluation

IAA Inc. [IAA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.47. With this latest performance, IAA shares gained by 10.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.92 for IAA Inc. [IAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.22, while it was recorded at 43.33 for the last single week of trading, and 37.21 for the last 200 days.

IAA Inc. [IAA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IAA Inc. [IAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.75 and a Gross Margin at +34.73. IAA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.02.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 146.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.47.

IAA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

IAA Inc. [IAA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,530 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IAA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,415,678, which is approximately 1.541% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,797,551 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $517.21 million in IAA stocks shares; and COOKE & BIELER LP, currently with $301.42 million in IAA stock with ownership of nearly -10.825% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IAA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 175 institutional holders increased their position in IAA Inc. [NYSE:IAA] by around 29,389,691 shares. Additionally, 158 investors decreased positions by around 28,511,082 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 91,054,311 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 148,955,084 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IAA stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,419,419 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 5,838,266 shares during the same period.