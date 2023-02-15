Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] gain 9.16% so far this year. What now?

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [NYSE: HWM] gained 4.72% or 1.94 points to close at $43.02 with a heavy trading volume of 5375250 shares. The company report on February 14, 2023 that Howmet Aerospace Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Full Year 2022 Commercial Aerospace Revenue Up 28% year over year, Strong Profit and Cash Generation.

Full Year 2022 $400 Million Share Repurchases, Doubled Common Stock Dividend in Fourth Quarter 2022.

It opened the trading session at $40.30, the shares rose to $43.20 and dropped to $39.28, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HWM points out that the company has recorded 11.11% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -44.17% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.39M shares, HWM reached to a volume of 5375250 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HWM shares is $43.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HWM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Howmet Aerospace Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Howmet Aerospace Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on HWM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Howmet Aerospace Inc. is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for HWM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for HWM in the course of the last twelve months was 52.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for HWM stock

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.29. With this latest performance, HWM shares gained by 5.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HWM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.51 for Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.55, while it was recorded at 41.18 for the last single week of trading, and 36.02 for the last 200 days.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.42 and a Gross Margin at +22.81. Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.38.

Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HWM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Howmet Aerospace Inc. go to 31.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]

There are presently around $16,369 million, or 93.60% of HWM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HWM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,507,281, which is approximately 1.458% of the company’s market cap and around 0.68% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,702,217 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.79 billion in HWM stocks shares; and ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P., currently with $1.49 billion in HWM stock with ownership of nearly -4.032% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Howmet Aerospace Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 263 institutional holders increased their position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. [NYSE:HWM] by around 31,689,518 shares. Additionally, 228 investors decreased positions by around 31,719,363 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 317,089,963 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 380,498,844 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HWM stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,264,055 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 4,599,881 shares during the same period.