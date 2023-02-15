Gordon Haskett lifts Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE: JWN] closed the trading session at $22.11 on 02/14/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $21.60, while the highest price level was $22.215. The company report on January 19, 2023 that Nordstrom Reports Holiday Sales, Updates Outlook.

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) today announced a net sales decrease of 3.5 percent for the nine-week holiday period ended December 31, 2022, compared with the nine weeks ended January 1, 2022. For the Nordstrom banner, net sales decreased 1.7 percent, while net sales at the Nordstrom Rack banner decreased 7.6 percent.

“The holiday season was highly promotional, and sales were softer than pre-pandemic levels. While we continue to see greater resilience in our higher income cohorts, it is clear that consumers are being more selective with their spending given the broader macro environment,” said Erik Nordstrom, chief executive officer of Nordstrom, Inc. “Still, our team executed well, and we enter 2023 in a stronger position as we prioritized starting the new fiscal year with clean inventory levels, even if this required more markdowns than planned.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 36.99 percent and weekly performance of -7.64 percent. The stock has been moved at -11.28 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 24.63 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.41 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.50M shares, JWN reached to a volume of 4527729 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JWN shares is $18.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JWN stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Nordstrom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 30, 2023, representing the official price target for Nordstrom Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $13, while Gordon Haskett kept a Reduce rating on JWN stock. On January 05, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for JWN shares from 26 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordstrom Inc. is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for JWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for JWN in the course of the last twelve months was 33.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

JWN stock trade performance evaluation

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.64. With this latest performance, JWN shares gained by 24.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.86 for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.47, while it was recorded at 22.16 for the last single week of trading, and 20.88 for the last 200 days.

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.33 and a Gross Margin at +36.82. Nordstrom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.93.

Nordstrom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nordstrom Inc. go to 16.53%.

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,241 million, or 58.90% of JWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JWN stocks are: EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL, S.A.B. DE C.V. with ownership of 15,755,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,975,029 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $220.55 million in JWN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $208.28 million in JWN stock with ownership of nearly -9.937% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nordstrom Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 179 institutional holders increased their position in Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE:JWN] by around 29,164,730 shares. Additionally, 172 investors decreased positions by around 19,229,835 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 52,978,953 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,373,518 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JWN stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,889,517 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 6,243,949 shares during the same period.