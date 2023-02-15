Gold Fields Limited [GFI] moved up 0.67: Why It’s Important

Gold Fields Limited [NYSE: GFI] gained 0.67% or 0.07 points to close at $10.53 with a heavy trading volume of 3932926 shares. The company report on December 13, 2022 that Gold Fields CEO Chris Griffith steps down; Martin Preece appointed interim CEO.

Gold Fields Limited (Gold Fields) (JSE: GFI) (NYSE: GFI) has announced that Chris Griffith will step down from the Board of Directors and as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Gold Fields, effective 31 December 2022.

Gold Fields Chairperson Yunus Suleman said: “We thank Chris for the commitment and dedication he showed as CEO of Gold Fields, especially during the Yamana Gold transaction. We were all disappointed that the Yamana deal did not go through, as we felt it was a compelling deal which would have created a strong company and created value for all our shareholders. The company is performing well, delivering strong shareholder returns and we continue to deliver on the strategy, including growing the value and quality of our portfolio of assets.”.

It opened the trading session at $10.38, the shares rose to $10.56 and dropped to $10.31, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GFI points out that the company has recorded 13.84% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -49.79% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.74M shares, GFI reached to a volume of 3932926 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gold Fields Limited [GFI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GFI shares is $12.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Gold Fields Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on March 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Gold Fields Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on GFI stock. On October 12, 2021, analysts increased their price target for GFI shares from 10.50 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gold Fields Limited is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for GFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79.

Trading performance analysis for GFI stock

Gold Fields Limited [GFI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.05. With this latest performance, GFI shares dropped by -17.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.84 for Gold Fields Limited [GFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.24, while it was recorded at 10.60 for the last single week of trading, and 9.86 for the last 200 days.

Gold Fields Limited [GFI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Gold Fields Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Gold Fields Limited [GFI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GFI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gold Fields Limited go to 8.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Gold Fields Limited [GFI]

106 institutional holders increased their position in Gold Fields Limited [NYSE:GFI] by around 20,547,948 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 62,220,740 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 127,738,425 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 210,507,113 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GFI stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,263,902 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 28,430,687 shares during the same period.