GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS] is 33.10% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [NASDAQ: GFS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.44% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.86%. The company report on February 14, 2023 that GlobalFoundries Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results.

Record Revenue, Gross Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Net Income.

Over the last 12 months, GFS stock rose by 34.12%. The one-year GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -4.06. The average equity rating for GFS stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $39.29 billion, with 545.07 million shares outstanding and 544.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, GFS stock reached a trading volume of 6677256 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GFS shares is $68.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GFS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2022, representing the official price target for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $72.50, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on GFS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. is set at 2.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for GFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for GFS in the course of the last twelve months was 65.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

GFS Stock Performance Analysis:

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.86. With this latest performance, GFS shares gained by 21.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.98 for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.39, while it was recorded at 66.02 for the last single week of trading, and 55.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.91 and a Gross Margin at +12.40. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.80.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.83.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS] Insider Position Details

Positions in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 173 institutional holders increased their position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [NASDAQ:GFS] by around 12,951,650 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 19,539,957 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 56,183,775 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,675,382 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GFS stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,280,865 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 12,394,474 shares during the same period.