General Electric Company [GE] Is Currently 1.04 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

General Electric Company [NYSE: GE] price surged by 1.04 percent to reach at $0.86. The company report on February 14, 2023 that Air India Selects GE Aerospace to Power Record Aircraft Order.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Deal includes firm order for 40 GEnx engines, 20 GE9X engines, plus services.

Largest LEAP* engine order ever with more than 800 LEAP engines chosen for entire firm order of 400 Airbus and Boeing single-aisle aircraft.

A sum of 5284555 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.41M shares. General Electric Company shares reached a high of $83.81 and dropped to a low of $81.96 until finishing in the latest session at $83.54.

The one-year GE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.73. The average equity rating for GE stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on General Electric Company [GE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GE shares is $86.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for General Electric Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2022, representing the official price target for General Electric Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $105 to $100, while Bernstein kept a Outperform rating on GE stock. On February 22, 2022, analysts increased their price target for GE shares from 108 to 113.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Electric Company is set at 1.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for GE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for GE in the course of the last twelve months was 23.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

GE Stock Performance Analysis:

General Electric Company [GE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.74. With this latest performance, GE shares gained by 4.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.29 for General Electric Company [GE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.97, while it was recorded at 82.05 for the last single week of trading, and 60.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into General Electric Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Electric Company [GE] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.23 and a Gross Margin at +27.80. General Electric Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.13.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.45.

General Electric Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

GE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Electric Company go to 44.50%.

General Electric Company [GE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $65,541 million, or 71.90% of GE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GE stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 102,093,162, which is approximately 12.105% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 86,785,547 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.25 billion in GE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.67 billion in GE stock with ownership of nearly 3.113% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in General Electric Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 669 institutional holders increased their position in General Electric Company [NYSE:GE] by around 51,474,526 shares. Additionally, 770 investors decreased positions by around 43,269,374 shares, while 226 investors held positions by with 689,800,571 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 784,544,471 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GE stock had 234 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,608,657 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 3,842,661 shares during the same period.