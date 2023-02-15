GeneDx Holdings Corp. [WGS] is 56.75% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

GeneDx Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: WGS] price surged by 2.73 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on January 31, 2023 that GeneDx Announces Closing of Underwritten Public Offering and Concurrent Registered Direct Offering.

GeneDx intends to use the net proceeds from the Offerings primarily for general corporate purposes, including additions to working capital, repayment or redemption of existing indebtedness, and strategic investment opportunities.

A sum of 5207415 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.09M shares. GeneDx Holdings Corp. shares reached a high of $0.44 and dropped to a low of $0.37 until finishing in the latest session at $0.41.

The one-year WGS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 76.57. The average equity rating for WGS stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on GeneDx Holdings Corp. [WGS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WGS shares is $1.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WGS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GeneDx Holdings Corp. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for WGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

WGS Stock Performance Analysis:

GeneDx Holdings Corp. [WGS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.17. With this latest performance, WGS shares dropped by -11.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.68 for GeneDx Holdings Corp. [WGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3476, while it was recorded at 0.4059 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1079 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GeneDx Holdings Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GeneDx Holdings Corp. [WGS] shares currently have an operating margin of -207.66 and a Gross Margin at -11.46. GeneDx Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -115.64.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.17.

GeneDx Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. [WGS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $61 million, or 41.10% of WGS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WGS stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 27,656,993, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CASDIN CAPITAL, LLC, holding 16,437,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.79 million in WGS stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $5.58 million in WGS stock with ownership of nearly 893.7% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GeneDx Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in GeneDx Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:WGS] by around 19,215,606 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 37,915,689 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 91,614,109 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 148,745,404 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WGS stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,615,001 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 14,648,767 shares during the same period.