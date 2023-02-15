Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [FUSN] stock Resumed by B. Riley Securities analyst, price target now $10

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: FUSN] traded at a high on 02/14/23, posting a 22.10 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.42. The company report on February 13, 2023 that Fusion Pharmaceuticals to Acquire Phase 2 Program for 225Ac-PSMA I&T, a Radiopharmaceutical Targeting Metastatic Castrate Resistant Prostate Cancer.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Acquisition of Phase 2 program with established clinical proof of concept strengthens pipeline of innovative targeted alpha therapies.

In connection with the transaction, Fusion announces $60.0 million private placement financing.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 14828669 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 7.87% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.85%.

The market cap for FUSN stock reached $192.09 million, with 43.68 million shares outstanding and 38.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 88.69K shares, FUSN reached a trading volume of 14828669 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [FUSN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUSN shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUSN stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on FUSN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 101.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.73.

How has FUSN stock performed recently?

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [FUSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.16. With this latest performance, FUSN shares gained by 13.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 114.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.33 for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [FUSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.18, while it was recorded at 3.62 for the last single week of trading, and 2.92 for the last 200 days.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [FUSN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [FUSN] shares currently have an operating margin of -5695.49. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5628.26.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.79.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.10 and a Current Ratio set at 16.10.

Insider trade positions for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [FUSN]

There are presently around $125 million, or 59.60% of FUSN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FUSN stocks are: JOHNSON & JOHNSON with ownership of 3,670,516, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, holding 3,224,770 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.25 million in FUSN stocks shares; and FEDERATED HERMES, INC., currently with $14.25 million in FUSN stock with ownership of nearly 1.575% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:FUSN] by around 2,287,788 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 497,300 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 25,587,365 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,372,453 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FUSN stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,000,030 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 68,020 shares during the same period.