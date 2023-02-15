For SunPower Corporation [SPWR], Analyst sees a rise to $16. What next?

SunPower Corporation [NASDAQ: SPWR] gained 0.76% on the last trading session, reaching $15.85 price per share at the time. The company report on January 31, 2023 that SunPower Helps Renters Take Advantage of Solar Energy.

Expands multifamily solar projects with three new developers in California.

Today, SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ: SPWR), a leading residential solar technology and energy services provider, announced three new customers in its multifamily solar business, underscoring the company’s progress toward making it easier for developers to adopt solar while passing along energy savings to tenants. This enables both developers and renters to realize the economic benefits of renewable energy.

SunPower Corporation represents 174.12 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.80 billion with the latest information. SPWR stock price has been found in the range of $15.09 to $15.95.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.50M shares, SPWR reached a trading volume of 5030168 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SunPower Corporation [SPWR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPWR shares is $19.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPWR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for SunPower Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $26 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2023, representing the official price target for SunPower Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on SPWR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SunPower Corporation is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPWR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.03.

Trading performance analysis for SPWR stock

SunPower Corporation [SPWR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.36. With this latest performance, SPWR shares dropped by -15.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.65 for SunPower Corporation [SPWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.62, while it was recorded at 15.74 for the last single week of trading, and 19.86 for the last 200 days.

SunPower Corporation [SPWR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SunPower Corporation [SPWR] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.72 and a Gross Margin at +16.62. SunPower Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.82.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.33.

SunPower Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

SunPower Corporation [SPWR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPWR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SunPower Corporation go to 45.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at SunPower Corporation [SPWR]

There are presently around $1,034 million, or 89.70% of SPWR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPWR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,083,770, which is approximately 3.237% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,056,610 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $127.7 million in SPWR stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $74.57 million in SPWR stock with ownership of nearly 415.709% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SunPower Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in SunPower Corporation [NASDAQ:SPWR] by around 10,110,828 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 8,611,597 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 46,487,229 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,209,654 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPWR stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,655,748 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 4,199,303 shares during the same period.